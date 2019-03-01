Neighbours shocked at 'random' beating of 65-year-old man in Mill Woods

A 65-year-old man who was severely beaten in a random attack in southeast Edmonton is quiet and well-liked by neighbours and family, who remain shocked at the assault.

Sources told CBC News the man is William Vernon, a long-time resident of the neighbourhood. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after what police have called a "violent, random attack" in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Vernon has lived in the residential neighbourhood for more than 30 years. He could frequently be seen walking in the area and visiting the library.

The attack occurred around 3:30 p.m. near a walking path that connects the neighbourhood to a busy thoroughfare.

One suspect is in custody, but police are still looking for witnesses.

A neighbour said she heard something was happening outside, near 22nd Avenue and 48th Street. When she arrived, Vernon was lying on the ground, his face partially covered by a coat. Two teenagers had already called 911.

At first, everyone appeared confused as to what had happened. The neighbour then realized the lower half of the man's face was covered in blood.

"I didn't know how bad it was but as the minutes passed, he wasn't responding at all," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified because she feared the attacker was from the neighbourhood.

Anyone who may have witnessed an altercation on the footpath near the southeast corner of 23rd Avenue and 50th Street is urged to contact police.