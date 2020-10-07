Two families in Edmonton's North Glenora neighborhood are taking infill development into their own hands.

By purchasing a pair of side-by-side lots, the families hope to build a multi-family residence that is environmentally sustainable and also inline with the desires of their neighbours.

The project, called T5M Connect, started in June, when Melissa Campbell and her husband David Campbell, the project's carpenter and project manager, saw a property for sale on the corner of 139th Street and 109th Avenue. It was just three blocks from their house.

"We bought that first house and we put up a sign, asking the community for input about what we should put up on that lot," Melissa Campbell said.

One of the recommendations: buy the house next door, too. The second property had changed hands several times and was falling into disrepair. Campbell knew she would need a business partner, so she called on her neighbours, Ryan and Michelle Young.

"We ended up striking up a partnership and buying that other lot as well," she said. "Now we have two lots that we can combine to build a more interesting, exciting development."

Consultation is key

Neither Campbell, nor the Youngs, had developed properties. Campbell is a speech pathologist and Ryan Young is associate dean at NAIT's business school.

However, they are no strangers to community consultation. Campbell is the current president of the North Glenora community league and Young is past-president.

Young said he has seen good and bad examples of infill projects in North Glenora, so he knew they wanted to go above and beyond when it came to asking the community what should go on that site.

"When you're trying to do consultation with your neighbours, and your friends, it is a much greater challenge," he said. "We bit off a lot in our first project, but so far, it's going fairly well."

An architect's drawing of the T5M Connect infill proposal at the corner of 139th Street and 109th Avenue in Edmonton's North Glenora neighbourhood. (T5M Connect)

Normally, a developer might bulldoze the houses and add four skinny homes. But the T5M Connect partners wanted something different.

They've arrived at a plan of multi-family rental housing in a townhouse complex, 16 units in a mix of one and two bedroom suites. They hope a central courtyard space will become a social hub in the middle of the units.

Campbell said the basement suites could appeal to students, while older people currently living in the neighbourhood may want to downsize into one of the wheelchair-accessible units.

They also hope to follow green building-design principles.

"We wanted to demonstrate that something that is multi-family, and infill, which the city is promoting, can be done and it can be done in a very environmentally-conscious way," Young said.

Dealing with detractors

Infill projects in mature neighbourhoods can be contentious. Young said he knew not everyone would agree with the plan.

"There are a handful of people who don't like the idea," he said. "Density and multi-family housing is always a concern for some people, and people are worried about parking."

The two lots where the project will be located as they currently appear. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

However, Campbell said, if they didn't buy the properties — older homes on large lots — someone else would have.

"Definitely, both homes would have been developed, somebody would have been tearing those houses down and putting something else up," she said.

At this point, the T5M Connect partners are submitting their paperwork for rezoning to the city, then the proposed project must go through a formal public hearing.

When asked by CBC News, the North Glenora community league's planning and transportation committee said in an email it could not comment on the application.

"This [project] is still in rezoning application. We would not comment on this activity because it has not yet gone through public consultation."

If everything goes as planned, Campbell hopes their models of early and frequent consultation and environmentally sustainable design can be used elsewhere.

"We are hoping it could be replicable in other neighbourhoods," she said.