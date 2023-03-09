NDP pushes for retroactive WCB cancer coverage for 2016 Fort McMurray firefighters

The Alberta NDP wants presumptive workers' compensation cancer coverage for people who fought the 2016 fire in Fort McMurray to be retroactive.

Last week, Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and red tape reduction, introduced Bill 9, the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023.

The bill, which amends 14 pieces of legislation across nine ministries, gives the 2016 firefighters presumptive coverage under the WCB for certain types of cancer. However, the measures only apply to anyone diagnosed with cancer after the bill is given royal assent.

NDP labour critic Christina Gray plans to introduce an amendment to include retroactive coverage when the bill comes up for debate in the legislative assembly.

Gray was joined at her news conference on Monday by Matt Osborne, president of the Alberta Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association.

Osborne supports the changes in Bill 9, and was even quoted in a government news release about the proposed legislation last week.

But after reading the bill, Osborne said he wanted its language to be more specific to ensure firefighters who were diagnosed and previously had claims denied by the WCB are also included.

"I want to make it clear that this is a big step forward and this is leading our nation," Osborne said.

"So to make it even better we need to make sure that firefighters already battling cancer and these issues are looked after equally."

Opposition playing politics, minister says

Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, is opposed to the amendment.

He told reporters at the Alberta legislature that Gray, labour minister under the previous NDP government, is playing politics. He said she knows that retroactive WCB coverage isn't possible.

Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, says it isn't possible to legislative retroactivity for WCB claims. (Ty Ferguson/CBC )

"The issue with retroactivity is it won't just be for Fort McMurray," Nally said. "It could then be applied to everything."

Last week, the government said fewer than 10 firefighters have made WCB claims for cancer.

Nally said two claims that were denied are subject to a fairness review by the WCB. He said the WCB should look at the change proposed in Bill 9 and act appropriately.

In response to Nally's remarks, Gray told CBC News that her amendment would only apply to a section of the bill that deals with the 2016 Fort McMurray firefighters.

"Dale Nally is out of his depth, and doesn't understand how his own bill works," Gray wrote.

"Our proposed amendment would only apply retroactivity to the new section 3.1 as proposed on page 63 of Bill 9, and will send direction to WCB that firefighters and families no longer need to go through lengthy appeals processes."