Opposition MLA office vandalized with 'Antifa Liar' tag

An Edmonton NDP MLA's office was vandalized with graffiti reading "Antifa liar."

Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood MLA Janis Irwin tweeted a photograph of the vandalism Saturday morning.

"Good morning to everyone who continues to denounce racism and white supremacy, no matter how angry or uncomfortable it makes some people," Irwin wrote in the tweet.

A spokesperson for Edmonton police said Saturday that no formal complaint has been made about the vandalism, but that an investigator reached out to Irwin's office about possible next steps.

The message was cleaned up by midday Saturday, and Irwin thanked a constituent for coming to help her, and to others who had expressed support.

Irwin, who was elected in 2019, is known for being outspoken against social injustices. Irwin is also the only openly gay sitting MLA in the Alberta Legislature.

Antifa is short for anti-fascist, and can refer to a range of far-left organizations that oppose fascism.

Premier Jason Kenney condemned the vandalism on Twitter, tweeting that many other MLA offices have been vandalized in recent months.

"Shame on those responsible. If you disagree with an MLA, there are countless legitimate ways to register your views. Vandalism is not one of them," the premier said.

CBC reached out to a spokesperson in the premier's office asking for a list of MLA offices that have been vandalized in recent months. The spokesperson said they do not have that information and referred question to the Legislative Assembly.

A spokesperson for Justice Minister Kaycee Madu confirmed by email that following two recent protests at the minister's constituency office, an adhesive left on windows cost "hundreds of dollars" on each occasion to clean up.