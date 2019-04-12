NDP may push legislature sitting deeper into July in fight against government bills

The NDP is raising the possibility MLAs will be back in the Alberta legislature later this month after the House takes a one-week constituency break.

NDP Official Opposition House leader Deron Bilous was asked Wednesday whether the spring sitting would end before the start of the Calgary Stampede on Friday.

"It's possible but quite honestly, I think it is unlikely," Bilous told reporters before the start of question period. He also wouldn't rule out the possibility the legislature would sit all night.

"That's possible," he said. "We've demonstrated that our caucus is prepared to put in the hours and debate the bills, whether it is 2 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon."

There had been some hope that the session would end by Thursday but Government House leader Jason Nixon has said it's the Opposition that sets the timeline for when things wrap up.

The sessional calendar has the House sitting until Aug. 1 with MLAs taking a constituency break during Stampede, which runs July 5-14. MLAs would come back to the house on July 15.

Bilous's comments came shortly after his caucus colleagues announced three amendments the NDP will propose to Bill 8, the Education Amendment Act, in hopes of improving protections for LGBTQ students in gay-straight alliances.

Two-week deadline

The amendments are aimed at protecting LGBTQ teachers and staff from losing their jobs over their sexual orientation or gender identity, striking down what the NDP calls "homophobic and transphobic" policies at 28 private schools which receive public funding, and giving principals a two-week deadline to allow the establishment of a GSA when students ask for one.

"Unless the government's goal is to create a loophole to allow an indefinite delay, then the law needs to set a defined deadline," said Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood MLA Janis Irwin, the NDP critic for LGBTQ issues.

Last week, the UCP defeated an amendment compelling principals to "immediately" approve requests for GSAs.

The immediacy requirement was added to the School Act by the previous NDP government but was removed in Bill 8. The proposed legislation amends the Education Act which was passed by a past Progressive Conservative government but never enacted into law.

The NDP has fought Bill 8; Opposition MLAs say it waters down privacy protections for GSAs, putting vulnerable students at risk of being outed to their parents before they are ready to discuss their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange was non-committal about the amendments.

"I am definitely open to looking at all amendments," she told reporters Wednesday.

"I think we are going to do our due diligence and have a look at every amendment that's brought forward and really have that robust conversation and discussion and see where we go from there."

The Opposition has also pushed back against Bill 2, which rolls back some of the changes the NDP made to labour law when it was in government.

The bill — An Act to Make Alberta Open for Business — made it through committee of the whole early Wednesday morning.

Two other bills remain on the order paper. Bill 12, proposed legislation to maintain resource royalty rates for a decade, is in committee of the whole. Bill 13, a bill to resume Alberta Senate elections, is in second reading.