Skip to Main Content
Watch NDP Leader Rachel Notley on CBC Radio's Alberta@Noon
Edmonton·Coming Up

Watch NDP Leader Rachel Notley on CBC Radio's Alberta@Noon

NDP leader Rachel Notley will take questions from Alberta@Noon listeners and audience members at centre stage at CBC Edmonton headquarters starting at noon Monday.

Alberta@Noon host Judy Aldous chats with NDP leader Rachel Notley

CBC News ·
The NDP leader will join host Judy Aldous in conversation from CBC Edmonton's Centre Stage from 12:00 to 12:30. Political analyst John Soroski will join the show in the second half hour. 0:00

Alberta@Noon host Judy Aldous will chat with NDP Leader Rachel Notley and take questions from the audience and social media between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. 

MacEwan University political scientist John Soroski will join the conversation between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Watch it here live.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|