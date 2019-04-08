Watch NDP Leader Rachel Notley on CBC Radio's Alberta@Noon
NDP leader Rachel Notley will take questions from Alberta@Noon listeners and audience members at centre stage at CBC Edmonton headquarters starting at noon Monday.
Alberta@Noon host Judy Aldous will chat with NDP Leader Rachel Notley and take questions from the audience and social media between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.
MacEwan University political scientist John Soroski will join the conversation between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Watch it here live.