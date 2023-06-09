How an Edmonton retiree's stock options helped save a chunk of Alberta boreal forest

It's a quiet, picturesque 52-hectare slice of Alberta boreal forest, but the story of how the new JBJ McDonald Conservation Land came to be can be traced back to stock options.

A couple of years ago, Joanne McDonald recalls being a bit overwhelmed at the prospect of being done with her work life and the financial decisions that come with that big life change.

"All the things you have to do when you retire," said McDonald, 66. "It's not simple."

But after 35 years working for companies like Telus, Epcor and Capital Power, the St. Albert grandmother decided it was time.

Part of her retirement compensation package included stock options, where an employee can buy stock at a discount or a stated fixed price.

McDonald had a year to deal with these options from her retirement date and that meant a decision needed to be made.

"If I had exercised them, and basically taken them and sold them, I would make some money," said McDonald. "But of course, when you make some money the government wants a fair chunk of that in taxes."

That's when a financial planner suggested donating the options to charity.

It meant McDonald got a charitable tax receipt for the full amount and the charity could then either keep the options or exercise them and get the value.

"So that's what I did," says McDonald.

McDonald's decision led to the creation of the new conservation area, which is protected from development and open to the public.

Alberta wild roses just one of the many plants growing in the mixed wood forest at the JBJ McDonald Conservation Land in Lac Ste. Anne County. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) But which charity would her options go to? Being a nature lover, McDonald knew the answer.

During the pandemic, McDonald and her two grown children, Jillian Kenny and Brett Bolkowy, enjoyed visiting properties operated by the Edmonton and Area Land Trust (EALT).

"We had never dealt with a donation of stock options before so the Edmonton Community Foundation facilitated that for us," says EALT executive director Sheila Campbell.

About 80 per cent of McDonald's donation went into a capital fund and 20 per cent into a stewardship fund.

Members of the Edmonton and Area Land Trust examine plants just off the main path at the JBJ McDonald Conservation Land. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Campbell wouldn't say how much the deal was worth but she says McDonald's gift "sparked and inspired" other people to give and also triggered things like matching grants toward the creation of the new conservation area.

"In a shorter period of time than we ever expected we had enough to be able to actually go and purchase land."

"It worked out just magically that they came up with a property and the developer was willing to sell it at a very good price," said McDonald.

In April 2022, the 52-hectare JBJ McDonald Conservation Land west of Edmonton in Lac Ste. Anne County was secured.

The new spot is adjacent to another EALT protected area, the Lu Carbyn Nature Sanctuary, and not far from the provincial Lily Lake Natural Area and parcels of Crown land creating "a ribbon of connectivity and a corridor for wildlife" said EALT conservation coordinator Kayleen Falkenstein.

"I really love this spot and I think it's so special, because you get a little glimpse of different habitats."

A deer spots a blue jay in a clearing caught on critter cam at the JBJ McDonald Conservation Land west of Edmonton. (Submitted by Edmonton and Area Land Trust) There are trails through a mixed wood forest, a lake and a bog that's home to sandhill crane, cougar and deer, says Falkenstein, who has the trail cam pictures to prove it.

There's a small parking lot, maps marking the trails for foot access only.

As for the name McDonald opted not to simply use her initials but something different: her and her children for the JBJ.

"It's Joanne, Brett and Jillian," says the single mother.