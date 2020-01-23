Central Edmonton basement suite searched as homicide investigation continues

An Edmonton basement suite was searched Thursday morning in the ongoing investigation into the murder last spring of a 25-year-old Athabasca woman.

Nature Duperron was last seen in early April in Edmonton's central McCauley neighbourhood. Her family reported her missing in mid-April; less than two weeks later, her body was found near Hinton, Alta., 300 kilometres to the west.

On Wednesday, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit along with the Edmonton Police Service searched a basement suite in the vicinity of 109th Avenue and 97th Street, slightly northeast of where she was last seen, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

An autopsy was done April 25 but the cause of death was not determined, according to an earlier police news release.

Duperron was survived by her three children, three siblings and her parents.