4 charged with first-degree murder in 2019 death of Athabasca woman

Alberta RCMP have charged four people with first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old Athabasca woman.

Nature Duperron was last seen in early April 2019 in Edmonton's central McCauley neighbourhood.

Duperron's family reported her missing in the middle of that month. Less than two weeks later, her body was found near Hinton, Alta., 300 kilometres to the west.

Four people, two women and two men between the ages of 21 and 31, have each been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery in her death, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a news release.

Two of the accused were arrested. One turned herself into police. One of the men was already incarcerated at the Drumheller Institution.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said it is not looking for any other suspects but that the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe Duperron was killed on April 7 somewhere between Edmonton and Hinton.

An autopsy was conducted in Edmonton but a cause of death was not determined.

According to her obituary, Duperron is survived by three children, three siblings and her parents.

"The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit would like to thank the public for tips received that have assisted in furthering their investigation," police said in a news release.