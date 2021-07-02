Native flowers can beat the heat in your Edmonton-area garden

This summer, CBC Edmonton is doing a special column focusing on gardening in our Zone 3 climate. Everything from knowing your planting zone, to ditching the lawn for a water-wise garden, we'll explain why certain garden practices will help you get the best out of your Zone 3 garden.

During this heat wave have you been fretting about your plants? Native plants don't need much in the way of care because they've evolved to manage our extreme climate.

They're also beneficial for local wildlife who have evolved side-by-side with native plants to develop mutually beneficial relationships.

CBC Edmonton's summer garden columnist, Tanara McLean, spoke about why it's smart to garden with native plants on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

Edmonton AM 6:41 Native plants in extreme weather Native plants know how to manage this extreme heat. Our summer gardening column has a few reasons why growing native plants in your garden is the way to go. 6:41

For information about wildflowers native to your area and how to sustainably source them, visit the Edmonton Native Plant Society or the Alberta Native Plant Council.

Here is a list of 10 plants native to the greater Edmonton area:

Common name: beebalm, wild bergamot

Botanical name: Monarda fistulosa

Size: 0.5 - 1.5 metres tall

Light condition: sun, part shade

Soil condition: dry or moist

Bloom season: May, June, July, August, September

Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, hummingbirds

Wild bergamot, also known as beebalm. (Manna Parseyan, Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: rosy pussytoes

Botanical name: Antennaria rosea

Size: 0.5 metre tall

Light condition: sun, part shade

Soil condition: dry

Bloom season: May, June, July, August

Rosy pussytoes. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: Philadelphia fleabane

Botanical name: Erigeron philadelphicus

Size: 1 metre tall

Light condition: part shade

Soil condition: moist

Bloom season: March, April, May, June

Philadelphia fleabane. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: wild blue flax

Botanical name: Linum lewisii

Size: 1 metre tall, 1 metre wide

Light condition: sun

Soil condition: dry, well-drained

Bloom season: May, June, July, August

Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, bees

Wild blue flax. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: three-flowered avens, prairie smoke, old man's whiskers

Botanical name: Geum triflorum

Size: 0.5 meters tall

Light condition: sun

Soil condition: well drained or dry

Bloom season: May, June, July

Wildlife use: bees

Three-flowered avens, also known as prairie smoke and old man's whiskers. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: blue-eyed grass

Botanical name: Sisyrinchium montanum

Size: 0.5 metre tall, 1.2 metres wide

Light condition: sun

Soil condition: moist or dry

Bloom season: April, May, June, July

Wildlife use: bees, birds

Blue-eyed grass. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: great northern aster, modest aster, giant mountain aster

Botanical name: Canadanthus modestus

Size: 1 metre tall

Light condition: sun, part shade

Soil condition: moist or wet

Bloom season: August, September, October

Wildlife use: butterflies

Great northern aster, also known as modest aster or giant mountain aster. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: meadow blazing star, Rocky Mountain blazing star

Botanical name: Liatris ligulistylis

Size: 0.5 metre tall, 0.5 metre wide

Light condition: sun, part shade

Soil condition: dry, moist, well-drained

Bloom season: July, August

Meadow blazing star, also known as Rocky Mountain blazing star. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: gaillardia, blanket flower, great blanket flower

Botanical name: Gaillardia aristata

Size: 1 metre tall, 0.5 metre wide

Light condition: sun, dappled shade

Soil condition: dry, well-drained

Bloom season: June, July, August

Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, bees

Gaillardia, also known as blanket flower or great blanket flower. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: Western Canada goldenrod

Botanical name: Solidago lepida

Size: 1.5 metre tall

Light condition: sun

Soil condition: dry, moist and well-drained

Bloom season: July, August, September

Wildlife use: butterflies, bees