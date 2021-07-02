Skip to Main Content
Native flowers can beat the heat in your Edmonton-area garden

Have you been fretting about your plants getting parched during this heat wave? Native plants don’t need much in the way of care because they’ve evolved to manage our extreme climate.

Tanara McLean · CBC ·
An Edmonton-area native flower garden with giant hyssop and gaillardia plants grown by Manna Parseyan, owner of Arnica Wildflowers. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

This summer, CBC Edmonton is doing a special column focusing on gardening in our Zone 3 climate. Everything from knowing your planting zone, to ditching the lawn for a water-wise garden, we'll explain why certain garden practices will help you get the best out of your Zone 3 garden.

They're also beneficial for local wildlife who have evolved side-by-side with native plants to develop mutually beneficial relationships.

CBC Edmonton's summer garden columnist, Tanara McLean, spoke about why it's smart to garden with native plants on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

For information about wildflowers native to your area and how to sustainably source them, visit the Edmonton Native Plant Society or the Alberta Native Plant Council.

Here is a list of 10 plants native to the greater Edmonton area:

Common name: beebalm, wild bergamot

Botanical name: Monarda fistulosa

  • Size: 0.5 - 1.5 metres tall
  • Light condition: sun, part shade
  • Soil condition: dry or moist
  • Bloom season: May, June, July, August, September
  • Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, hummingbirds
Wild bergamot, also known as beebalm. (Manna Parseyan, Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: rosy pussytoes

Botanical name: Antennaria rosea

  • Size: 0.5 metre tall
  • Light condition: sun, part shade
  • Soil condition: dry
  • Bloom season: May, June, July, August
Rosy pussytoes. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: Philadelphia fleabane

Botanical name: Erigeron philadelphicus

  • Size: 1 metre tall
  • Light condition: part shade
  • Soil condition: moist
  • Bloom season: March, April, May, June
Philadelphia fleabane. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: wild blue flax

Botanical name: Linum lewisii

  • Size: 1 metre tall, 1 metre wide
  • Light condition: sun
  • Soil condition: dry, well-drained
  • Bloom season: May, June, July, August
  • Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, bees
Wild blue flax. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: three-flowered avens, prairie smoke, old man's whiskers

Botanical name: Geum triflorum

  • Size: 0.5 meters tall
  • Light condition: sun
  • Soil condition: well drained or dry
  • Bloom season: May, June, July
  • Wildlife use: bees
Three-flowered avens, also known as prairie smoke and old man's whiskers. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: blue-eyed grass

Botanical name: Sisyrinchium montanum

  • Size: 0.5 metre tall, 1.2 metres wide
  • Light condition: sun
  • Soil condition: moist or dry
  • Bloom season: April, May, June, July
  • Wildlife use: bees, birds
Blue-eyed grass. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: great northern aster, modest aster, giant mountain aster

Botanical name: Canadanthus modestus

  • Size: 1 metre tall
  • Light condition: sun, part shade
  • Soil condition: moist or wet
  • Bloom season: August, September, October
  • Wildlife use: butterflies
Great northern aster, also known as modest aster or giant mountain aster. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: meadow blazing star, Rocky Mountain blazing star

Botanical name: Liatris ligulistylis

  • Size: 0.5 metre tall, 0.5 metre wide
  • Light condition: sun, part shade
  • Soil condition: dry, moist, well-drained
  • Bloom season: July, August
Meadow blazing star, also known as Rocky Mountain blazing star. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: gaillardia, blanket flower, great blanket flower

Botanical name: Gaillardia aristata

  • Size: 1 metre tall, 0.5 metre wide
  • Light condition: sun, dappled shade
  • Soil condition: dry, well-drained
  • Bloom season: June, July, August
  • Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, bees
Gaillardia, also known as blanket flower or great blanket flower. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

Common name: Western Canada goldenrod

Botanical name: Solidago lepida

  • Size: 1.5 metre tall
  • Light condition: sun
  • Soil condition: dry, moist and well-drained
  • Bloom season: July, August, September
  • Wildlife use: butterflies, bees
Western Canada goldenrod. (Manna Parseyan/Arnica Wildflowers)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanara McLean

Tanara McLean is an award-winning producer and journalist at CBC Edmonton. She grew up in Red Deer and has spent her entire career in Alberta, working in print, radio and television.

