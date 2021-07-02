Native flowers can beat the heat in your Edmonton-area garden
When it's this hot, native flowers don't break a sweat
This summer, CBC Edmonton is doing a special column focusing on gardening in our Zone 3 climate. Everything from knowing your planting zone, to ditching the lawn for a water-wise garden, we'll explain why certain garden practices will help you get the best out of your Zone 3 garden.
During this heat wave have you been fretting about your plants? Native plants don't need much in the way of care because they've evolved to manage our extreme climate.
They're also beneficial for local wildlife who have evolved side-by-side with native plants to develop mutually beneficial relationships.
CBC Edmonton's summer garden columnist, Tanara McLean, spoke about why it's smart to garden with native plants on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.
For information about wildflowers native to your area and how to sustainably source them, visit the Edmonton Native Plant Society or the Alberta Native Plant Council.
Here is a list of 10 plants native to the greater Edmonton area:
Common name: beebalm, wild bergamot
Botanical name: Monarda fistulosa
- Size: 0.5 - 1.5 metres tall
- Light condition: sun, part shade
- Soil condition: dry or moist
- Bloom season: May, June, July, August, September
- Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, hummingbirds
Common name: rosy pussytoes
Botanical name: Antennaria rosea
- Size: 0.5 metre tall
- Light condition: sun, part shade
- Soil condition: dry
- Bloom season: May, June, July, August
Common name: Philadelphia fleabane
Botanical name: Erigeron philadelphicus
- Size: 1 metre tall
- Light condition: part shade
- Soil condition: moist
- Bloom season: March, April, May, June
Common name: wild blue flax
Botanical name: Linum lewisii
- Size: 1 metre tall, 1 metre wide
- Light condition: sun
- Soil condition: dry, well-drained
- Bloom season: May, June, July, August
- Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, bees
Common name: three-flowered avens, prairie smoke, old man's whiskers
Botanical name: Geum triflorum
- Size: 0.5 meters tall
- Light condition: sun
- Soil condition: well drained or dry
- Bloom season: May, June, July
- Wildlife use: bees
Common name: blue-eyed grass
Botanical name: Sisyrinchium montanum
- Size: 0.5 metre tall, 1.2 metres wide
- Light condition: sun
- Soil condition: moist or dry
- Bloom season: April, May, June, July
- Wildlife use: bees, birds
Common name: great northern aster, modest aster, giant mountain aster
Botanical name: Canadanthus modestus
- Size: 1 metre tall
- Light condition: sun, part shade
- Soil condition: moist or wet
- Bloom season: August, September, October
- Wildlife use: butterflies
Common name: meadow blazing star, Rocky Mountain blazing star
Botanical name: Liatris ligulistylis
- Size: 0.5 metre tall, 0.5 metre wide
- Light condition: sun, part shade
- Soil condition: dry, moist, well-drained
- Bloom season: July, August
Common name: gaillardia, blanket flower, great blanket flower
Botanical name: Gaillardia aristata
- Size: 1 metre tall, 0.5 metre wide
- Light condition: sun, dappled shade
- Soil condition: dry, well-drained
- Bloom season: June, July, August
- Wildlife use: butterflies, birds, bees
Common name: Western Canada goldenrod
Botanical name: Solidago lepida
- Size: 1.5 metre tall
- Light condition: sun
- Soil condition: dry, moist and well-drained
- Bloom season: July, August, September
- Wildlife use: butterflies, bees