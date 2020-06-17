National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week
Some parks will open their gates by Monday
The federal environment minister says Canadians who have campground reservations in some national parks will be allowed to pitch their tents and pull in their trailers starting next week.
Jonathan Wilkinson says camping will be allowed as early as Monday at 31 national parks — including Gros Morne in Newfoundland, Banff in Alberta and Kluane in Yukon.
"We're starting with existing reservations," Wilkinson said in an interview Wednesday.
All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
'Enjoy the outdoors'
Many of the parks have been opened to day-use visitors since early June, but officials had said there would be no camping before June 21.
Wilkinson said Monday's reopening of campgrounds, which includes those in the backcountry, is good news for Canadians.
"The weather is getting much better," he said. "This is a good opportunity to enjoy the outdoors."
- National parks, historic sites partly reopening June 1
- National parks closing to visitors amid COVID-19 pandemic
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on international travel, staff will be cancelling and refunding reservations from international visitors —including those from the United States — until at least Aug. 7, Wilkinson said.
Parks Canada said Canadians who want to book a campsite at a national park should check the reservation website regularly for updates as additional sites will open up in the coming weeks.
"Canadians who plan to travel outside of their home province to camp at or visit a Parks Canada destination must follow the applicable provincial or territorial travel restrictions," the agency said in a news release.
"Some provinces and territories allow only essential inbound travel at this time. Others require that outside visitors follow a self-isolation protocol. It is not possible to self-isolate at Parks Canada campgrounds."
Here is a list of parks that are opening their campgrounds:
Newfoundland and Labrador:
- Terra Nova National Park
- Gros Morne National Park
Nova Scotia:
- Cape Breton Highlands National Park
- Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site
Prince Edward Island:
- Prince Edward Island National Park
New Brunswick:
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Fundy National Park
Quebec:
- Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve
- Forillon National Park
- La Mauricie National Park
Ontario:
- Thousand Islands National Park
- Bruce Peninsula National Park & Flowerpot Island (Fathom Five National Marine Park)
- Point Pelee National Park
- Pukaskwa National Park
Manitoba:
- Riding Mountain National Park
Saskatchewan:
- Prince Albert National Park
- Grasslands National Park
Alberta:
- Elk Island National Park
- Waterton Lakes National Park
- Banff National Park, including Lake Louise
- Jasper National Park
- Wood Buffalo National Park
British Columbia:
- Kootenay National Park
- Yoho National Park
- Glacier National Park
- Mount Revelstoke National Park
- Gulf Islands National Park Reserve
- Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Northwest Territories:
- Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve
- Wood Buffalo National Park
- Nahanni National Park Reserve
Yukon:
- Kluane National Park and Reserve