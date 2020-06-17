National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

The federal environment minister says Canadians who have campground reservations in some national parks will be allowed to pitch their tents and pull in their trailers starting next week.

Jonathan Wilkinson says camping will be allowed as early as Monday at 31 national parks — including Gros Morne in Newfoundland, Banff in Alberta and Kluane in Yukon.

"We're starting with existing reservations," Wilkinson said in an interview Wednesday.

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

'Enjoy the outdoors'

Many of the parks have been opened to day-use visitors since early June, but officials had said there would be no camping before June 21.

Wilkinson said Monday's reopening of campgrounds, which includes those in the backcountry, is good news for Canadians.

"The weather is getting much better," he said. "This is a good opportunity to enjoy the outdoors."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on international travel, staff will be cancelling and refunding reservations from international visitors —including those from the United States — until at least Aug. 7, Wilkinson said.

Parks Canada said Canadians who want to book a campsite at a national park should check the reservation website regularly for updates as additional sites will open up in the coming weeks.

"Canadians who plan to travel outside of their home province to camp at or visit a Parks Canada destination must follow the applicable provincial or territorial travel restrictions," the agency said in a news release.

"Some provinces and territories allow only essential inbound travel at this time. Others require that outside visitors follow a self-isolation protocol. It is not possible to self-isolate at Parks Canada campgrounds."

Here is a list of parks that are opening their campgrounds:

Newfoundland and Labrador:

Terra Nova National Park

Gros Morne National Park

Nova Scotia:

Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site

Prince Edward Island:

Prince Edward Island National Park

New Brunswick:

Kouchibouguac National Park

Fundy National Park

Quebec:

Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve

Forillon National Park

La Mauricie National Park

Ontario:

Thousand Islands National Park

Bruce Peninsula National Park & Flowerpot Island (Fathom Five National Marine Park)

Point Pelee National Park

Pukaskwa National Park

Manitoba:

Riding Mountain National Park

Saskatchewan:

Prince Albert National Park

Grasslands National Park

Alberta:

Elk Island National Park

Waterton Lakes National Park

Banff National Park, including Lake Louise

Jasper National Park

Wood Buffalo National Park

British Columbia:

Kootenay National Park

Yoho National Park

Glacier National Park

Mount Revelstoke National Park

Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Northwest Territories:

Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve

Wood Buffalo National Park

Nahanni National Park Reserve

Yukon: