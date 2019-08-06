Nashville booth serves up southern comfort at Edmonton's Heritage Festival

Among the sights, sounds and flavours on display at the Edmonton Heritage Festival this past weekend was a little down-home, country cookin' from the home of country music.

Michael King, owner of Monell's restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., said organizers reached out because there has never been an American presence at the festival.

"Nashville and Edmonton are sister cities and have been for almost 30 years," King said. "People always say, 'Well, what is a sister city?' What we try to do is combine and show the similarities more than the division. Food, culture, history, arts and crafts."

The team from Monell's was serving up southern classics such as green bean casserole and corn pudding, along with pulled pork sliders and baked chicken.

King said the restaurant is known for its skillet fried chicken, and serves 18 tons of it a month.

This isn't the first time they have travelled to a sister city to share their culinary delights; they had just returned from another trip when the Edmonton Heritage Festival reached out.

"We just put on a festival in Belfast called Nashville in Belfast," King said. "I thought, wouldn't that be great to bring the food [to Edmonton]. So this is our first time, but not the last."

Jim Gibbon, executive director of the Edmonton Heritage Festival, invited the Nashville team to be the first American booth to attend the festival. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

King said they hope to be back next year but would like to bring their family style set-up with them.

Six people travelled from music city to festival city, and all the money that was raised at the booth over the long weekend will go into a joint sister city account, which King said they hope to use to fund a culinary program partnership.

King was grateful to local restaurant the Hat on Jasper, where the Monell's team did some prep work and cooking during Heritage Festival. He hopes to see them join him at The Nashville Oktoberfest.

Jim Gibbon, executive director of the Heritage Festival, was thrilled with the multiple new additions this year but was particularly happy to nurture that sister city relationship.

"They've done great," Gibbon said. "They're a lot like us. They love music, they love parties, they love festivals and they love great food."

Gibbon said he expects to see Nashville return next year to celebrate the official 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship.