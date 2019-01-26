MacEwan University hockey player, 23, passes away

A 23-year-old student athlete at MacEwan University has died.

Nakehko Lamothe, 23, was Bachelor of Science student and a third-year Griffin. He's described as a passionate and enthusiastic hockey player and role model. (MacEwan University Griffins) In a news release, University spokesperson David Beharry said hockey player Nakehko Lamothe became unwell following a game in Calgary against SAIT Friday night.

He was rushed to Foothills Hospital, where he died just before midnight. The news release did not reveal the cause.

"It's difficult to comprehend the pain Nakehko's family is going through right now. We will do whatever we can to assist them during this tragic time," MacEwan University President Deborah Saucier said in the news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates. The university is putting support services in place to help them through this difficult time."

Nakehko was a Bachelor of Science student and was in his third year with the Griffins hockey team. The university said he played a key role in helping the team win Alberta Colleges Athletic Association titles in 2017 and 2018.

He grew up in the Bigstone Cree Nation near Calling Lake, Alta.

"Nakehko was extremely proud of his Indigenous heritage and took the same passion and enthusiasm he demonstrated as a player and applied them to becoming a role model for Indigenous youth," the release says.

The Griffins' game set for Saturday evening was cancelled.