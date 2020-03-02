NAIT plans to reduce staffing by up to 240 jobs

NAIT plans to reduce staff numbers by between 190 and 240 positions this year, in part by offering a voluntary departure program for employees, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The reduction amounts to between seven and nine per cent of the total staff, Bryan Alary, head of external communications at the Edmonton polytechnic, said in a statement.

"The final number will depend on what we hear from the board and choices made by staff in the coming weeks," Alary said.

For the 2020-21 budget year, NAIT expects grants from the provincial government will cut by $11.2 million, or 6.8 per cent, the statement said.

"Our leadership team has been working with all areas of the polytechnic to identify and evaluate various options to reduce costs and grow revenues," Alary said. "They have developed a strategic plan that addresses recent funding reductions as well as two more years of anticipated reductions."

The board is expected to vote on the plan on April 2.

In Calgary last week, SAIT announced that 230 positions are being eliminated, including 80 vacant positions that won't be filled.