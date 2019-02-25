'My team never cheated': Brian Jean fires back at Jason Kenney over UCP vote

Brian Jean is demanding Jason Kenney retract statements that every campaign in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race operated voting stations.

At an announcement in Chestermere Monday, Kenney told reporters that a leaked email from a former staffer explaining how to install VPN software to use a computer as a voting station was "nothing new."

Kenney told reporters the software allowed campaigns to set up a place for seniors without computers to cast their ballots.

"That was a convenience that I think all campaigns offered to people who needed technical assistance," he said.

Jean, who came second to Kenney in the October 2017 vote, fired back on Twitter.

"To set the record straight: my team never cheated, used VPNs or voter kiosks during #ucpldr race," Jean said.

"In fact we complained to committee when a team was caught using them. @jkenney needs to retract statements made this morning."

To set the record straight: my team never cheated, used VPNs or voter kiosks during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ucpldr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ucpldr</a> race. In fact we complained to committee when a team was caught using them. <a href="https://twitter.com/jkenney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jkenney</a> needs to retract statements made this morning. —@BrianJeanAB

Jean added in a text message to CBC News that no more than six votes were allowed from a single IP address under the leadership rules.

He said his campaign complained after it was discovered Kenney's campaign was using VPNs or virtual private network software which would allow multiple voting from a single computer.

Jean has rarely commented on the leadership race or provincial politics since stepping down as the MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin in February 2018.

Earlier this month independent MLA Prab Gill, a former UCP caucus member, sent a letter to the RCMP that Kenney's campaign improperly manipulated the electronic voting process during the October 2017 leadership vote.

Gill said the campaign set up kiosks where votes for Kenney were cast using PINs sent to fake email addresses.

'Smear campaign'

RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan confirmed the police service has received the letter but will not say whether it will launch an investigation.

Kenney said Monday that no one from the RCMP has contacted him.

He called the allegations a "ridiculous smear campaign" by Gill who was kicked out of the party last year after being implicated in a ballot-stuffing scandal.

A new story from Press Progress surfaced on the weekend which said Gill's letter named a current UCP candidate as a supervisor of a so-called Kenney voting kiosk. That detail was redacted when the letter was first made public.

Kenney said the third-party vendor, the auditor and the leadership election committee confirmed there was no evidence of inappropriate voting in what he described as a rigorous process.

"All three leadership campaigns signed off and verified on the process," he said. "So this is just a sad case of sour grapes by somebody who made a very terrible mistake and has been asked to leave our party as a result."

Kenney said no one from the RCMP has contacted him. The RCMP would only confirm that they received the complaint letter from Gill.

The campaigns for Jean and Doug Schweitzer, the third candidate in the race, raised concerns about the Kenney campaign's use of VPNs during the three-day vote.

The issue appeared to have been dealt with by the end of the day with both Schweitzer and Jean urging their supporters to get out and vote.

Kenney won the leadership with 61.5 per cent of the ballots cast. Jean came second with 31.5 per cent. Schweitzer came third with 7.3 per cent.

Schweitzer is running for the UCP in Calgary-Elbow.