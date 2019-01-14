Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Edmonton limo driver

A five-week jury trial for the man accused of killing an Edmonton limo driver began Monday in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

Jason Steadman, 44, is accused of the first-degree murder of Dwayne Demkiw on May 31, 2015. He's also charged with setting fire to Demkiw's car hours later.

In front of the jury of seven men and five women, Steadman pleaded not guilty to both charges.

In her opening address, Crown prosecutor Chantelle Washenfelder described the victim as "an extremely social person with many close friends and very active on social media."

The last night he was seen alive, Washenfelder said Demkiw attended a friend's birthday celebration, then left for his weekend job to drive a limousine for a bachelor party. Demkiw was texting his roommate throughout his shift and planned to return to the birthday party after he was finished work.

"Dwayne didn't make it to the birthday party," Washenfelder said. "He didn't text his roommate after he was done his shift. Dwayne didn't make it home after his shift concluded."

The jury was told the last time Demkiw was seen alive was at 4:04 a.m. on May 31, 2015, captured on footage from the limousine bay at Revolution Entertainment. The video will be entered as an exhibit as the trial continues.

Demkiw's badly-damaged cell phone was later found along Anthony Henday Drive. His car was found on fire at 10:55 a.m. on May 31 in a Calgary parkade. When police examined the vehicle, they found extensive blood stains that later proved to be a DNA match to Demkiw.

The 42-year-old's scattered remains were discovered almost a year later in a wooded area near Innisfail.

Accused killer assumed another man's identity

When Steadman lived in Edmonton, the prosecutor said everyone knew him as Robert Aubrey Maxwell. He obtained identification from British Columbia and Alberta.

But there was a 'real' Robert Aubrey Maxwell who was 15 years younger than Steadman. Maxwell moved from Ontario to Vancouver and seems to have vanished in September 2012. Maxwell's grandmother testified the last time she spoke to him by telephone was on Sept. 6. She looked at Steadman in the prisoner's box and testified that he was not her grandson.

A family friend from Ontario also saw Maxwell in Vancouver when she was visiting the city on Aug. 26. Helen Belsheim-Fiss testified Maxwell said he was unemployed, living in shelters when possible and sleeping on park benches when he couldn't get into a shelter.

The man identified as Robert Aubrey Maxwell by his grandmother (left), the photo taken of the man calling himself Robert Aubrey Maxwell at a Vancouver shelter who the Crown alleges was Jason Steadman. (Court exhibits)

On Sept. 18, 2012, a man calling himself Robert Aubrey Maxwell checked into a Salvation Army shelter. He claimed he'd had his identification stolen seven months earlier. A staff member took a photo of the man claiming to be Maxwell. He only spent five nights at the shelter, losing his bed when he missed curfew.

Maxwell was reported missing to Vancouver Police. In February 2013 retired detective Greg Ralla launched a investigation and quickly discovered Maxwell had cashed a cheque at a Money Mart in Vancouver that had been issued by an Edmonton company. The company owner confirmed Maxwell worked for him and within an hour, the man claiming to be Maxwell called the detective.

"He said he was fine and wanted to be left alone," Ralla testified. "He didn't want any contact with his family."

The prosecutor told the jury she would present evidence about how Jason Steadman became Robert Maxwell, along with what he was doing the day before and the days after the murder of Dwayne Demkiw.

"He gave away his tools, closing his business, abandoning his truck, leaving the life he built in Alberta," Washenfelder said.