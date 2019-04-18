Edmonton mother pleads for help in catching her son's killers

Police believe somebody in Edmonton has information about the death of Tanner Krupa, who was murdered in Surrey, B.C., 20 months ago.

His mother, Kim Krupa, pleaded Thursday for anyone with knowledge of how her son died to come forward.

"Tanner deserves justice," said Krupa, holding back tears while speaking at a news conference in Edmonton organized by RCMP.

"I'm pleading with you, please, as a mother who has lost her only precious son, to please come forward."

Investigators with the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believe people with information related to Krupa's murder are now in Edmonton.

Tanner Krupa was murdered in Surrey, B.C. in August 2017. Police believe people in Edmonton have information about his death. (Kim Krupa)

"We now believe that there are those here in Edmonton that have important information about what happened to him," said Cpl. Frank Jang.

"We'd like to remind them that it is never too late to do the right thing at this time."

Krupa was 19 years old when he was found dead in a back alley in the early morning hours of Aug. 20, 2017.

Police believe Krupa died as a result of an altercation with a group of men.

Originally from Edmonton, the young man had just moved to Surrey for work.

Krupa was a bodybuilder, who was planning on studying fitness in university, said his mother who still struggles to understand what led to his death.

"We need to know why somebody did this to him," Krupa said. "He was beautiful, big heart, big smile. His smile lit up a room."

Krupa did not have a criminal record and was not affiliated with gangs, police said.

Investigators have not made an arrest in relation to the case.

Anyone with information about Krupa's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.