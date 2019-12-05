Murder suspect out on bail arrested in Red Deer machete attack

An Alberta man awaiting trial for the murder of a Prince Edward Island man is facing more charges after a machete attack Monday.

Quentin Strawberry, 38, of O'Chiese First Nation in west central Alberta, has been charged with attempted murder after a man was struck in the head with a machete in a Red Deer apartment.

Strawberry was arrested and charged with attempted murder, obstructing a police officer and six counts of breach of recognizance.

He had been granted bail on Nov. 20 after being charged with second-degree murder in the March 29 death of P.E.I. resident Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant, 45.

His bail restrictions included a 24-hour curfew, keeping the peace and not having anything in his possession that he intended to use as a weapon.

Strawberry was subsequently charged for breaching conditions on Nov. 20, 25 and 26.

He has a history of violence, weapon and drug charges.

Strawberry is being held in custody until his court date next Wednesday in Red Deer provincial court.