Murder suspect out on bail arrested in Red Deer machete attack
Quentin Strawberry charged with attempted murder after man hit in head with machete
An Alberta man awaiting trial for the murder of a Prince Edward Island man is facing more charges after a machete attack Monday.
Quentin Strawberry, 38, of O'Chiese First Nation in west central Alberta, has been charged with attempted murder after a man was struck in the head with a machete in a Red Deer apartment.
Strawberry was arrested and charged with attempted murder, obstructing a police officer and six counts of breach of recognizance.
He had been granted bail on Nov. 20 after being charged with second-degree murder in the March 29 death of P.E.I. resident Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant, 45.
His bail restrictions included a 24-hour curfew, keeping the peace and not having anything in his possession that he intended to use as a weapon.
Strawberry was subsequently charged for breaching conditions on Nov. 20, 25 and 26.
He has a history of violence, weapon and drug charges.
Strawberry is being held in custody until his court date next Wednesday in Red Deer provincial court.