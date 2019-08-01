Murder suspect arrested 11 years after fatal shooting in northeast Edmonton

The primary suspect in a fatal shooting in Edmonton in 2008 has been arrested in British Columbia, police said Thursday.

The 44-year-old, discovered to be living in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, was recently arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was brought back to Edmonton Wednesday and remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear on Aug. 9.

Scott Ladouceur, 24, was fatally shot while sitting in a parked vehicle near 167th Avenue and 18th Street just west of the Evergreen Trailer Park in northeast Edmonton at around 10 p.m. on July 2, 2008.



A 22-year-old man sitting in the back seat of the vehicle survived a number of gunshot wounds. A woman driving the vehicle was able to avoid being shot and drive the two men to a nearby medical centre.

Police said the shooting was related to drugs.