Woman charged with husband's murder in Red Deer County

A 36-year-old Red Deer County woman has been charged with the murder of her husband, RCMP say.

Accused scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on March 5

CBC News

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in Red Deer County at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived they found the body of Matthew Berresford, 36.

A woman was arrested at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday at the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary. 

Robin Berresford, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody.

She is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on March 5.

