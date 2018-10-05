Murder on the bridge: Trial hears about final hours before Lyndsay Jackson plunged to her death

The last few minutes of Lyndsay Jackson's life must have been a terrifying blur.

The 25-year-old mother from Saddle Lake Cree Nation plunged 15 metres into the North Saskatchewan River in the middle of the night after she was pushed off a bridge in September 2018.

Her body was discovered about a week later. Her legs were still in the water, but her upper body was on an embankment and had been attacked by animals.

Two people, Jena Hunter and Julian Whiskeyjack, were convicted in March of first-degree murder. The two, who were a couple at the time, were key witnesses for the Crown this week at the first-degree murder trial in St. Paul of co-accused Jermaine Steinhauer.

Both Whiskeyjack and Hunter blame Steinhauer for pushing Jackson off the Duvernay Bridge.

But they each blamed the other for giving Steinhauer help.

The trouble began during a late-night drinking party at a house on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation. Hunter and Whiskeyjack admitted to being highly intoxicated, after drinking all day and doing some cocaine.

According to Hunter, Jackson and Steinhauer began to argue while the two couples were sitting in the kitchen.

"It started off kind of mild," Hunter testified. "Then he slapped her in the face. Then they were yelling more in the bedroom."

Hunter said Steinhauer came out of the bedroom and told her to let her girlfriend know they'd take her home.

"I go in the bedroom and she's on the bed and she's crying. Kind of curled up in a ball," Hunter said. "I sat with her and hugged her and told her we were going to bring her home."

Whiskeyjack testified it was the two women who got into a physical brawl, which he ultimately broke up.

The 10-minute drive

But both agree that all four of them got into Whiskeyjack's vehicle, with Steinhauer giving directions.

Jermaine Steinhauer is on trial for first-degree murder. Jena Hunter and Julian Whiskeyjack are convicted of Lyndsay Jackson's first-degree murder.

During the drive, Steinhauer and Jackson continued to argue, said Hunter.

She testified that Steinhauer hit Jackson in the face at one point and caused a bloody nose. Under cross-examination, Hunter admitted she also punched Jackson twice in the face during the car trip.

Whiskeyjack testified Hunter kept using Jackson as a punching bag during the drive.

When the vehicle crossed the Duvernay Bridge, Hunter said Steinhauer told the driver to turn around and go back across the bridge, ordering him to stop at the halfway point.

"I know something bad is probably going to happen," Hunter testified.

She said Steinhauer jumped out of the vehicle and pulled Jackson out, testifying she began to run and he chased her. Hunter said that when he caught up, Jackson was on her knees and he put a gun to her head. When he pulled the trigger, the gun didn't fire and Steinhauer began dragging his girlfriend toward the bridge railing.

Hunter said Steinhauer asked for help and before long the two men were lifting Jackson off the ground.

"They pushed her in between the railing and she went over," Hunter testified. She insisted she had nothing to do with it.

In Whiskeyjack's version of events, Hunter was the main aggressor on the bridge, beating her until Jackson lost consciousness. He said Hunter and Steinhauer were the ones to drag Hunter to the bridge railing.

"They picked her up," Whiskeyjack testified. "They put her on top of the railing. They just pushed her over."

The medical examiner testified that Jackson was probably breathing when she entered the water and likely suffered permanent brain damage due to asphyxia. Her final cause of death was undetermined due to the condition of the body.

The trial continues.