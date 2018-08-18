2 people face murder charges in death of woman on Paul First Nation

Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Ellie May House, a mother of two who was shot and killed on the Paul First Nation on Aug. 14.

RCMP called the killing of House, 31, an "isolated, and purposeful incident" after she was found dead at a home on the reserve about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Suspects were seen fleeing in a black, four-door Ford truck with tinted windows and were thought by police to be in Edmonton.

A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to her death, RCMP said in a media release Saturday.

The suspects were found at a residence on the Cold Lake First Nations. They remain in custody and both are expected to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Aug. 22.

House had a son and a daughter and was described by friends as a respectful person who who loved being outdoors with her children.