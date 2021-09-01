Murder charges laid in Edmonton community hall shooting

Charges of first- and second-degree murder have been laid in connection with the death of a man during a social event at an Edmonton community hall on the weekend.

Two men have been charged in the Sunday morning incident at the Duggan community hall, located near 37th Avenue and 106th Street, that left one man dead and six others injured, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police made the first arrest on Monday. That individual, Christopher Wilson, 37, is charged with second-degree murder.

A second man, Abdullahi Yalahow, 32, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

The name of the victim, who police say was in his 20s, has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, police said in the news release.

The six injured men have all been released from hospital, the release said.