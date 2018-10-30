Murder charge laid in death of Lloydminster man, 31

RCMP have charged a 24-year-old Lloydminster, Alta., man with second-degree murder after a 31-year-old man was found dead Monday outside an apartment in ​Lloydminster.

Officers responded to a call of a dead man outside of an apartment on 45th Street at 3:30 p.m., police said a news release Tuesday.

The victim had "suspicious injuries," the release said. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit North took over the investigation.

Police identified the victim as Mitchell Daniels of Lloydminster. An autopsy Tuesday determined the cause of death to be homicide.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster provincial court Nov. 6.

Lloydminster is about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.