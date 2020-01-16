Skip to Main Content
Charges laid in May 2019 stabbing death of 26-year-old man
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of man in May in north central Edmonton.

Catlin Helle, 26, arrived at a city hospital with life-threatening wounds on May 20, 2019, shortly after a disturbance was  reported near 101st Street and 118th Avenue.

Helle died a short time later.

The suspect was arrested Monday.

