Charges laid in May 2019 stabbing death of 26-year-old man
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of man in May in north central Edmonton.
Edmonton man died in hospital after disturbance in north central Edmonton
Catlin Helle, 26, arrived at a city hospital with life-threatening wounds on May 20, 2019, shortly after a disturbance was reported near 101st Street and 118th Avenue.
Helle died a short time later.
The suspect was arrested Monday.