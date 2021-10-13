Woman, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal stabbing in southwest Edmonton

A young woman is being charged with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in southwest Edmonton last Friday, police said in a Wednesday news release.

The Edmonton Police Service reported the death last weekend. Officers responded to a reported assault in a home near 109th Street and 67th Avenue late Friday afternoon.

Police found an injured man, 43, when they arrived. The man was sent to hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

The man's death was labelled as suspicious.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner finished an autopsy Tuesday and concluded the man died from a stab wound. His death is now considered a homicide.

Police said on the day of the incident, officers found a 19-year-old woman near the scene and arrested her as a suspect. Investigators later confirmed she and the man knew each other.

The woman is now being charged with second-degree murder.