Murder charge laid in stabbing of Edmonton mother

An Edmonton woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old mother of four.

Natasha Rich was rushed to hospital on Jan. 25 with life-threatening injuries to which she succumbed after eight days.

Jada McKenzie Andrew, 20, was taken into custody on the night of the stabbing and charged with aggravated assault, which was upgraded to second-degree murder.

Rich's oldest daughter, Destiny Rich, told CBC News she stayed by her mother's bedside, as she fought to stay alive.

"I was getting ready for work when I got the phone call that my mom was in the hospital," Rich said. "At one point I was in the hospital for 40 hours without leaving. It was honestly torture."

She described her mother as strong and stubborn.

"She was a beautiful and spontaneous, courageous person," the 24-year-old said. "I know how much she loved myself and my three other siblings.

"She was just so full of life."

Rich said she has met the accused a couple of times.

Andrew is the daughter of her mother's boyfriend, she said. The stabbing occurred at the building where Andrew lives, near 120th Street and 101st Avenue, just west of downtown Edmonton, Rich said.

'I just had a feeling in my gut'

A Gofundme campaign launched to cover funeral and transportation costs has exceeded the initial target. Any extra funds will be used to support Natasha Rich's children, ranging in age between 14 and 24 years.

"Honestly, there wasn't too much my mom was able to leave behind for us, so it's really, really appreciated," Rich said.

The family plans to hold a summer memorial in Nova Scotia, where Natasha Rich was born and raised. She moved to Alberta 25 years ago.

Rich still remembers the time her mom loaded all four children into a 1973 camper van to drive them to Nova Scotia for a visit.

She also remembers the last time she spent time with her mother before the stabbing.

"She was at my house and we sat on my couch, colouring our colouring books together until three in the morning," Rich said. "The next day I walked her to the bus stop and I gave her a big hug and a big kiss.

"I had a feeling … that it was going to be the last time. I don't know; I just had a feeling in my gut."

Andrew will make her next court appearance Thursday morning.