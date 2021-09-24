Murder charge laid in central Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have charged a 33-year-old man with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in central Edmonton on Saturday night.

Police said in a news release Thursday that an an autopsy shows that Eugene Brian Patrick Louis, 27, died from a stab wound.

At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, police responded to a report about an assault with a weapon near 104th Avenue and 95th Street.

On arriving, they discovered a man with serious injuries. Officers provided first aid but he died at the scene.