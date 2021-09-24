Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·New

Murder charge laid in central Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have charged a 33-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Eugene Brian Patrick Louis.

Man, 33, charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old 

CBC News ·
Edmonton police have a charged a 33-year-old man in the death of Eugene Brian Patrick Louis, 27. (David Bajer/CBC)

Edmonton police have charged a 33-year-old man with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in central Edmonton on Saturday night. 

Police said in a news release Thursday that an an autopsy shows that Eugene Brian Patrick Louis, 27, died from a stab wound. 

At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, police responded to a report about an assault with a weapon near 104th Avenue and 95th Street.

On arriving, they discovered a man with serious injuries. Officers provided first aid but he died at the scene.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now