Murder charge laid in 2018 New Year's Day homicide

Edmonton police have charged a 28-year-old man with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Ruben "Ben" Baker, 21.

Baker's body was found near 92nd Avenue and 77th Street in the Holyrood neighbourhood around 1:20 p.m. New Year's Day, 2018.

An autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide, but the cause of death wasn't released.

The man charged with murder, was already incarcerated for unrelated offences, police said. He remains in custody.