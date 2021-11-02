Murder charge laid after man's body found in central Edmonton home
A 25-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Edgardo Vista, 57, whose body was found in a central Edmonton home last week.
Victim and accused knew each other, police say
A 25-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a central Edmonton home last week.
Police went to a home near 113th Avenue and 91st Street Thursday after being contacted around 7:10 a.m. that day about a missing man.
When officers entered the Alberta Avenue residence, they found the body of 57-year-old Edgardo Vista.
An autopsy was conducted Saturday and determined Vista died as a result of blunt force trauma, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Police arrested and charged the 25-year-old on Monday.
The accused and victim knew each other, police said.