Man, 21, charged in 2018 killing at lake southeast of Mayerthorpe

A 21-year-old man from Alexis First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder in the June 2018 killing of Peter Joseph Kaminski, 57.

The man was arrested and charged Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

He is in custody and scheduled to make a court appearance Aug. 1 in Mayerthorpe.

Kaminski's body was found inside a cabin at Lessard Lake on the evening of June 16, 2018. An autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide.

Kaminski lived alone, police said.

Lessard Lake is about 45 kilometres southeast of Mayerthorpe.