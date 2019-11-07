Murder charge laid in death of woman, 83, assaulted in Edmonton seniors' home

Edmonton police have charged a 49-year-old woman with first-degree murder in the death of an 83-year-old woman who was assaulted in a seniors' home in August.

Giuseppina Micieli was a victim of homicide, police said in a news release Thursday.

The accused, Cynthia Hamelin, broke into Micieli's suite at a seniors' housing facility in the area of 95th Street and 108A Avenue on July 20, police said.

Micieli was reportedly assaulted by Hamelin and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Days after the attack, Hamelin was charged with break and enter, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

"At the time of this offence [Hamelin] was out on a recognizance order for a series of break-and-enters of seniors' homes," police said Thursday.

Micieli died in hospital Aug. 26. An autopsy determined she died of pneumonia caused by blunt force injuries sustained during the assault.

Police say Micieli did not know Hamelin. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.