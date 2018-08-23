Spanish duo turning heads with massive mural in downtown Edmonton

Spanish graffiti artists PichiAvo have worked in major cities around the world, and now their latest mural is making a big impression in downtown Edmonton.

"It's our first time in Canada, so it was also like an opportunity to meet new people, a new country, learn things, " said Avo, who along with his artistic partner, Pichi, has been spray painting a new mural on a building near 106th Street and 103rd Avenue.

The pair specialize in street art and have painted murals in several major cities, including New York and London.

Their work can be best described as a combination of graffiti and classical art.

'Brings colour and life to the downtown core'

The artists were brought to Edmonton by the organizers of the Rust Magic International Street Mural Festival.

Since 2016, the festival has helped artists create 39 murals across the city.

Spanish artists PichiAvo are creating a massive mural on the wall of a downtown building. (Min Dhariwal/CBC) For PichiAvo, this is an opportunity to introduce their art to a new audience, and they say so far the response has been welcoming.

The giant painting by Spanish artists PichiAvo depicts Nike, the Greek goddess of victory. 1:10 "Everyone is super-friendly, so we're super-comfortable," said Avo. "Actually, we feel at home. So, yeah, it's cool."

Word about the mural has spread on social media, and numerous people have dropped by to admire the work.

Some have brought coffee and food for the artists, who have been working long days, using a scissor-lift to reach the top of the mural, which is three storeys high.

Trevor Tsoi, who works in a nearby office tower, turned up during his lunch break to take a picture to post online.

'Graffiti can be good'

"You know, it brings a little colour and life to the downtown core," said Tsoi, who has been watching the progress from his office.

"I think it's cool, puts Edmonton on the map," Tsoi said. "We might be a smaller city in comparison to Calgary, Vancouver or Toronto. But it adds a little culture and flavour to our city."

Don Lenihan saw a story about the mural going up, and drove down to see it for himself.

"It's just amazing how they do it," said Lenihan, who said he has seen similar-sized murals in parts of America.

"I mean, I've stood here for a few minutes and they're just spraying all over the place. But it starts to look like something after they've done the spraying."

PichiAvo say they're inspiration comes from growing up in Valencia, Spain, where graffiti art can be found on walls throughout the city.

"We try to teach people that graffiti can be good, teach the young people that mythology and classical art is interesting."

The project is expected to be complete by the weekend.