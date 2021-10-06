It's voting day in Edmonton: What you need to know

It's a potpourri of ballot questions in Edmonton this year.

Voters will choose who they want as mayor, city councillor, school board trustee and Alberta Senate nominees. They will also be posed two referendum questions put forward by the province.

Edmonton voters will see 11 names on the ballot for mayor, but really they'll be voting from among nine candidates because two people — Abdul Malik Chukwudi and Rick Comrie — withdrew from the race in the past two weeks.

Residents can vote for a city councillor to represent their ward — one of 12 new boundaries in Edmonton that have changed since the last municipal election in 2017.

Schools trustees

Edmontonians will see the option to vote for either a public school or Catholic school trustee.

Ward boundaries for school board trustees are different from those of city council.

The Edmonton Public School system has nine trustees, running in wards A to I.

The Catholic School board has seven trustees running in wards 71 to 77.

Senate selection

Voters can choose three nominees who could be recommended to fill a vacancy on the Canadian Senate.

Of the 13 candidates on the Senate ballot, seven are Independent, four represent the Conservative Party of Canada, and three are affiliated with the People's Party of Canada.

The Prime Minister appoints senators, but the Alberta government can submit their recommendations based on the results of the vote.

Referendum questions on daylight saving time, equalization

The Alberta government is posing two questions to the voting public in a referendum.

One asks voters whether they think equalization should be removed from the Canadian Constitution.

Equalization is the federal program in place that aims to address fiscal disparities among provinces. Essentially, equalization sends money from richer provinces to poorer provinces so those residents can access public services at reasonably comparable levels of taxation.

The United Conservative Party, the provincial party in power in Alberta, has raised concerns with Canada's approach to equalization payments, suggesting Alberta is at a disadvantage as the federal government collects more from this province than others, based on per capita income.

The other referendum question asks voters whether they want Alberta to remain on daylight saving time year-round, eliminating the need to change the clocks twice a year.

Elections Alberta will post official results from these referendums on Oct. 26.

Voting in the time of COVID and other things to remember

Polls at 212 voting stations across Edmonton will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location of voting stations can be found on the city's webpage, by entering an address. Everyone who goes to vote must wear a mask indoors.

Voters must bring identification with their name and address, such as an Alberta driver's license or identification card. Electronic or printed bills showing proof of current address are also accepted.

Voting instructions are available in 13 languages: Arabic, Blackfoot, traditional and simplified Chinese, Dene, English, French, German, Plains Cree, Punjabi, Somali, Spanish and Tagalog.

In advance polls from Oct. 6-13, 63,500 people voted — nearly triple the number who voted in advance polls in 2017.

