Multiple dead in collision on Highway 93 in Jasper National Park

Jasper RCMP are responding to a multiple-fatality, multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 93 in Jasper National Park on Tuesday.
Police were called at approximately 6:30 p.m. to the scene on Highway 93, approximately five kilometres south of Sunwapta Falls.

RCMP did not immediately provide details on how many people were involved in the collision.

A spokesperson said obtaining further details about the crash has become problematic as there is limited cell coverage in the area. 

Traffic on Highway 93 was being re-routed in both directions as of 8:30 p.m. and is expected to continue Tuesday evening, said RCMP.

Highway 93 north is closed from Saskatchewan River Crossing to Athabasca Falls, according to Alberta Transportation's website.

A RCMP collision analyst is now part of the investigation.

Jasper is about 360 kilometres west of Edmonton.

