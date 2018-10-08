Three people taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision near Grassland, Alta.

Three people were taken to hospital Monday after a multi-vehicle collision five kilometres west of Grassland, Alta.

Two semi trucks and a Honda car were involved in a collision at about 4:20 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.

Police didn't say exactly how the collision happened, but noted one semi was travelling north on Highway 63 at Township 674, while the Honda and other semi were travelling south. A collision analyst was on scene Monday night.

The passenger of the Honda was flown to an Edmonton hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious condition. The drivers of the Honda and northbound semi were taken to hospital by ground ambulance. The driver of the southbound semi was treated at the collision site and then released.

Northbound traffic on Highway 63 is being diverted west to Highway 55, then onto Range Road 195. The disruption is expected to last several hours, police said.

Grassland is about 180 kilometres north of Edmonton.