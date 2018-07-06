Mr. Moosey, the plush police mascot, takes first Alberta road trip

He's a fuzzy, brown crime-fighter, and if you want badges, he's got lots of badges.

His name is Mr. Moosey, and he's travelling across North America with a full police escort, documenting his travels online.

The stuffed toy mascot has now made his first pit stops in Canada, thanks to a special invitation from Alberta Sheriff Matthew Butcher.

In case you hadn't heard, Mr. Moosey's two-year odyssey began in Pennsylvania, when Montgomery County police officer James Gibbas pulled a woman over for an expired licence plate during a routine traffic stop.

Gibbas let the driver off with a warning. As a thank you, the woman's five-year-old daughter gave the officer her favourite stuffed toy.

The little girl told Gibbas that Mr. Moosey would help keep him safe.

Since then, the little plush toy has made a big impact in law enforcement circles, Butcher said.

Mr. Moosey droped by the CBC Edmonton studios to meet Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly. (CBC) "I thought this was a great initiative," he said in an interview Friday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

'I was blown away'

Mr. Moosey has become a crime-fighting mascot, travelling to police departments across the United States, and even overseas.

"The fact that this little girl gave me her stuffed moose to keep me safe," Gibbas said, "it didn't take me long to feel like I had to do something more than just keep him for myself.

Mr. Moosey, patrolling the streets of northern Alberta. (Facebook) "I was blown away by how many people, from the very beginning, reached out and wanted to be part of this."

Butcher invited Mr. Moosey to Alberta after stumbling across the toy's World Tour Facebook page. It took two years before the toy's busy calendar allowed for a trip to Canada.

When he did come, his border crossing wasn't entirely hassle-free.

The toy, now covered with police pins and patches, crossed into Canada through the postal system, tucked inside a metal briefcase. The sealed package was flagged and searched by border service officers.

Mr. Moosey meets a moose

But the officers knew who Mr. Moosey was, so they ripped off the border patch, signed his "passport," and sent him on his way.

"They opened it up, recognized who it was, and signed the book," Butcher said. "It was pretty neat to see there are so many agencies around the world following this."

During his two weeks in Alberta, Mr Moosey has spent time with Butcher in northern Alberta and sampled delicacies at the Athabasca Tim Hortons. He has patrolled the streets of Edmonton and been named an honorary sheriff in Jasper.

He has even met his namesake.

"Throughout the last two years that he's been on tour down in the United States, Mr. Moosey had never met a moose," Butcher said.

Mr. Moosey with an elk during his tour of the Alberta Rockies. (Facebook) "So during his tour here, we've got pictures with about six of them. So that was actually a big box we wanted to tick off for the tour."

The mascot's next stop is top secret, said Butcher, who noted that Mr. Moosey makes for a pretty quiet travelling companion.

"He doesn't say much. He's pretty stuffy."