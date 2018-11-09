Motorists urged to avoid 'impassable' Highway 43 as freezing rain hits region
Icy highways create treacherous conditions; tow truck advisory in place
Motorists are being urged to avoid a major highway that leads to northeastern Alberta after freezing rain moved into the province Friday morning.
In a Friday morning news release sent at about 9:15 a.m., Highway 43 was described as "impassable" north of Highway 16 by RCMP in Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and Enoch.
With numerous vehicles in the ditch, RCMP also said there is a tow advisory, meaning there is limited access to tow trucks.
According to Environment Canada, there was freezing rain Friday morning over a large section of central Alberta. The affected areas include:
- Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park
- Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey and Pigeon Lake
- Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake
- Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield
- Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Morinville, Mayerthorpe and Evansburg
- Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca
- Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces, says Environment Canada. It is expected to end this afternoon.