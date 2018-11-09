Motorists urged to avoid 'impassable' Highway 43 as freezing rain hits region

Motorists are being urged to avoid a major highway that leads to northeastern Alberta after freezing rain moved into the province Friday morning.

In a Friday morning news release sent at about 9:15 a.m., Highway 43 was described as "impassable" north of Highway 16 by RCMP in Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and Enoch.

With numerous vehicles in the ditch, RCMP also said there is a tow advisory, meaning there is limited access to tow trucks.

According to Environment Canada, there was freezing rain Friday morning over a large section of central Alberta. The affected areas include:

Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey and Pigeon Lake

Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake

Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield

Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Morinville, Mayerthorpe and Evansburg

Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca

Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces, says Environment Canada. It is expected to end this afternoon.