Motorists urged to avoid 'impassable' Highway 43 as freezing rain hits region
A major highway leading to northeastern Alberta is closed after freezing rain moved into the province Friday morning.

Motorists are being urged to avoid a major highway that leads to northeastern Alberta after freezing rain moved into the province Friday morning.

In a Friday morning news release sent at about 9:15 a.m., Highway 43 was described as "impassable" north of Highway 16 by RCMP in Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and Enoch.  

With numerous vehicles in the ditch, RCMP also said there is a tow advisory, meaning there is limited access to tow trucks.

According to Environment Canada, there was freezing rain Friday morning over a large section of central Alberta. The affected areas include:

  • Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park
  • Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey and Pigeon Lake
  • Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake
  • Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield
  • Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Morinville, Mayerthorpe and Evansburg
  • Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca
  • Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces, says Environment Canada. It is expected to end this afternoon.

