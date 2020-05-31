Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck near Fort Saskatchewan

A 47-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday morning in a head-on highway crash in Lamont County.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 15 and Range Road 191 just after 7 a.m.

In a news release Monday, police said the semi truck was travelling east on Highway 15 when the westbound motorcycle crossed the centre line and struck it head on.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn't injured.

Traffic in the area was re-routed while an investigation was conducted at the scene.

The investigation continues but weather and road conditions were not factors in the collision, police said. Charges are not anticipated.