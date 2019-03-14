Motorcyclist killed in collision on Anthony Henday

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after he ran into the back of an SUV that had slowed suddenly on Anthony Henday Drive, say Edmonton police.

Police were called at 5:40 p.m. to the scene in southwest Edmonton near Callingwood Road.

A southbound Dodge Journey was reportedly straddling two lanes when it suddenly slowed, police said in a news release Thursday. A motorcycle, traveling south in the right lane, struck the rear passenger side of the SUV.

The 31-year-old man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he died.