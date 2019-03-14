New
Motorcyclist killed in collision on Anthony Henday
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after he ran into the back of an SUV that had slowed suddenly on Anthony Henday Drive, say Edmonton police.
Southbound SUV reportedly straddling two lanes when it slowed suddenly, police say
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after he ran into the back of an SUV that had slowed suddenly on Anthony Henday Drive, say Edmonton police.
Police were called at 5:40 p.m. to the scene in southwest Edmonton near Callingwood Road.
A southbound Dodge Journey was reportedly straddling two lanes when it suddenly slowed, police said in a news release Thursday. A motorcycle, traveling south in the right lane, struck the rear passenger side of the SUV.
The 31-year-old man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he died.