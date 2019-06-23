Motorcyclist dies after collision on Scona Road

A 33-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision on Scona Road Saturday afternoon.

Police closed the southbound lanes of Scona Road to investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. (CBC/Scott Neufeld) Police say no other vehicles were involved.

Police were called to the southbound lanes of Scona Road near the Old Timer's Cabin, at approximately 4:20 p.m.

A male motorcycle driver was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The southbound lanes of Scona Road have been shut down as police investigate the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.