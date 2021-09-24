Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in central Alberta

Ponoka RCMP are investigating after a motorcyclist who hit a deer was then struck and killed by a car that fled the scene.

RCMP were called early Friday morning around 5:45 a.m. to a spot near Ponoka, Alta. on Highway 815 just south of Highway 604/Township Road 420.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling south when he struck a deer. He slid onto the highway while the motorcycle went into the ditch.

Some people stopped to help the injured man.

Shortly afterwards, a northbound vehicle came up to pass a vehicle that had pulled over. While one of those helping jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, the vehicle ran over the motorcyclist on the highway and did not stop.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a red, early 2000 Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta. It has a burned-out tail light on the rear passenger side.

Ponoka RCMP are asking for anyone with information or dash camera footage in these areas to contact them at 403-783-4472:

Highway 815 north or south between Ponoka and the Joffre plant.

Highway 53, east and west of the Highway 53 turnoff from Highway 815.

People with information but who want to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.