Motorcyclist dead after collision with SUV in north Edmonton

A 44-year-old man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV Thursday afternoon in north Edmonton.

Police said the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on scene after a collision with a 2013 Dodge Journey on 97th Street, just north of 137th Avenue.

In a news release Thursday night, Edmonton police said the Journey was making a left turn when it was struck by the 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was heading north. The SUV rolled over from the collision.

Police were called to the crash around 4:45 p.m.

Police continue to investigate the incident. The 78-year-old man driving the Dodge Journey was not injured in the collision.