Motorcyclist, 62, dead after head-on collision north of Edmonton

A 62-year-old woman is dead and a 37-year-old man is in custody after a head-on collision between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday north of Edmonton.

Morinville RCMP, along with the military police from the Edmonton Garrison and emergency medical services, responded to the crash on Highway 28 in Sturgeon County at the Township Road 544 intersection, police said in a news release Monday.

RCMP said officer responded to a report that an SUV making a U-turn had collided head on with a northbound motorcycle around 6 p.m. Monday.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. The driver of the SUV remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

A preliminary investigation suggests that impaired driving may have been a factor, police said.