Motorcyclist sent to hospital after mattress falls off truck on Whitemud

Edmonton police are investigating a collision in southeast Edmonton after a mattress fell off the back of a truck and struck a motorcycle.

Police said they were called to a single vehicle collision on Whitemud Drive just west of 66th Street around 10:30 a.m. Officers were told a motorcycle rider travelling westbound was knocked off his bike by a mattress that fell off a truck ahead in the same lane.

Emergency Medical Services responded and took a man in his 40s to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver remained on scene, police said.

The Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors.

Whitemud Drive westbound lanes between 66th Street and 91st Street were closed but have since reopened.