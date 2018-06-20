Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with truck near Leduc, Alta.
A 45-year-old motorcycle rider was airlifted to hospital with unknown serious injuries after a crash Wednesday morning south of Edmonton.
Driver of truck released at the scene
A 45-year-old motorcycle rider was airlifted to hospital with unknown serious injuries after a crash Wednesday morning south of Edmonton.
Around 6:30 a.m., RCMP were called about a collision involving a truck and motorcycle on Glen Park Road near Range Road 244 in Leduc County.
Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours while RCMP investigated.
The driver of the truck was released at the scene.