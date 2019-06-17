Motorcycle rider, 28, dies following collision near Ponoka, Alta.

A 28-year-old motorcycle rider involved in a head-on collision near Ponoka, Alta., last week has died of his injuries, RCMP in a news release Monday.

The man died in hospital Friday, one day after he was airlifted from the scene of the crash, RCMP said.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 815 and Township Road 420, about 15 kilometres southeast of Ponoka.

A car travelling north on the highway was turning west onto the township road when it collided with a southbound motorcycle, police said.

The driver of the car was not hurt. The rider was transported to hospital via STARS air ambulance.

The collision remains under investigation, RCMP said.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.