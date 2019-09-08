Motorcycist airlifted to hospital after collision southwest of Edmonton
A woman was seriously injured Saturday in a motorcycle collision near Thorsby, Alta., 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the collision
Thorsby RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 622 at about 12:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital by STARS air ambulance, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Traffic on Highway 39 was down to one lane for a couple of hours, but is now flowing freely.
RCMP continue to investigate the collision.
