Motorcycist airlifted to hospital after collision southwest of Edmonton

A woman was seriously injured Saturday in a motorcycle collision near Thorsby, Alta., 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Thorsby RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 622 at about 12:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital by STARS air ambulance, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Traffic on Highway 39 was down to one lane for a couple of hours, but is now flowing freely.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.