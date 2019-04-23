2 injured in 4-vehicle collision on Anthony Henday Drive

The driver and passenger on a motorcycle were injured in a four-vehicle collision on Anthony Henday Drive on Monday afternoon.

Both women on the bike — the driver, 47, and passenger, 28 — remain in hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle is in stable condition, while the passenger is in critical condition. Nobody else was injured in the collision.

According to police, the motorcycle was northbound on Anthony Henday Drive at around 2:50 p.m., just passing the 111th Avenue exit ramp, when the motorcycle began to slow down behind a Ford F-150. As the motorcycle slowed down, it was rear-ended by a Ford Econoline cargo van, which pushed the motorcycle forward at high speed and ejected the two women from the motorcycle.

The cargo van then struck a Nissan Altima, which was in front of the F-150.

There was a nearby fire at the time of the collision but police say visibility was not considered a factor, nor was impairment. Speed is believed to have played a role, however.

Police continue to investigate the incident. A section of Anthony Henday Drive was closed Monday afternoon but has since reopened.